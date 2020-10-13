Reviewing Crexendo (CXDO) and Its Peers

Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) is one of 86 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Crexendo to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million $1.14 million 78.57 Crexendo Competitors $15.45 billion $762.16 million 22.80

Crexendo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 7.93% 27.68% 14.01% Crexendo Competitors -66.23% 2.59% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crexendo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crexendo Competitors 1163 2996 2750 160 2.27

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Crexendo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Crexendo beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

