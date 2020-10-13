Reviewing DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SCWorx alerts:

This table compares SCWorx and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -145.38% -116.09% -76.43% DraftKings N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SCWorx and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A DraftKings 0 7 15 0 2.68

DraftKings has a consensus price target of $54.09, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Given DraftKings’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than SCWorx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and DraftKings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $5.55 million 2.51 -$11.31 million N/A N/A DraftKings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A

DraftKings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCWorx.

Risk and Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DraftKings beats SCWorx on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.