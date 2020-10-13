Reviewing Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) & Searchlight Resources (NYSE:CNYCF)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Searchlight Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -37.79% -7.04% -2.86% Searchlight Resources N/A -834.48% -36.19%

Volatility & Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hudbay Minerals and Searchlight Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 1 4 6 0 2.45 Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $5.54, suggesting a potential upside of 28.16%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Searchlight Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.24 billion 0.91 -$343.81 million ($0.19) -22.74 Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Searchlight Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Searchlight Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, vanadium, uranium, and specialty metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 3,718 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Munro Warden property situated in Ontario; and the Cameron cobalt-nickel project located in Ontario. It also holds interests in the Kulyk Lake Rare Earth project located in Saskatchewan; and the New York Canyon Project in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

