Reviewing Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) & Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Uniti Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $8.27 million 0.68 -$3.02 million N/A N/A Uniti Group $1.06 billion 1.90 $10.58 million $2.08 4.99

Uniti Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and Uniti Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Uniti Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Medalist Diversified REIT currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Uniti Group has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.2%. Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Uniti Group pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Uniti Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -49.19% -23.06% -5.56% Uniti Group -65.51% -0.60% -14.04%

Summary

Medalist Diversified REIT beats Uniti Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

