Reviewing North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) & Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE:HGTXU)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.91 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A North European Oil Royalty Trust $8.35 million 3.40 $7.58 million N/A N/A

North European Oil Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40% North European Oil Royalty Trust 85.46% 2,161.97% 361.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hugoton Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North European Oil Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

North European Oil Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. The company holds royalties for the sale of well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

