Reviewing Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Harvest Capital Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -85.46% -164.32% -49.18% Harvest Capital Credit -46.26% 5.29% 2.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Harvest Capital Credit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $15.66 million 1.75 -$8.67 million N/A N/A Harvest Capital Credit $12.67 million 1.53 -$1.21 million $0.63 5.16

Harvest Capital Credit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Senmiao Technology and Harvest Capital Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Harvest Capital Credit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Senmiao Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

