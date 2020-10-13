RGC Resources Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the energy company on Sunday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 50.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.19. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.