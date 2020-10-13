Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 1,327 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 2.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Humana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $430.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.56. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $440.35. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

