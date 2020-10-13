Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 279 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 797.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 712.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $142.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.16. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,375. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

