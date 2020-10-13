Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 5,087 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 346.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

