Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 780 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

