Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 818 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 242.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of -201.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.