Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,021 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000. Starbucks accounts for 2.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 138.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,420,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $157,103,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

