Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 440.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.