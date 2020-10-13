Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 13,796 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 229,933.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $108,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 10.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $185.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $191.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.66 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total value of $723,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,841,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.