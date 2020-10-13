Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 2,910 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 77,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 693,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 112.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 261,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

