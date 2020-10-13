Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,101 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,582 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,902,000 after buying an additional 1,574,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,569,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

