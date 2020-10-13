Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,118.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 179,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,647,000 after acquiring an additional 44,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

