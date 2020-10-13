Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $169,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,602 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 142,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

NYSE:RTX opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

