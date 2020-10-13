Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $195,000 Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.60. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research firms have commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

