Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

