Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.