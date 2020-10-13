Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average is $124.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

