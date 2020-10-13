Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $88,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1,645.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.48. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.71.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

