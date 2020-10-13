Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $88,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1,645.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.48. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.