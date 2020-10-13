Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,711,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

