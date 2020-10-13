Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.