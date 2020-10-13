Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

