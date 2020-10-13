Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.40.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,144.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,188.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,103.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 73.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

