Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 81,975.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,447 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.1% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

