Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $2.25 Million in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 169.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after buying an additional 1,429,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after buying an additional 2,058,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

NET stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. Cloudflare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,702,130 shares of company stock worth $105,922,962 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

