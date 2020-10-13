Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.47.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $306.34 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $168.12 and a 12 month high of $309.64. The company has a market cap of $828.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

