Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 24,330 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,330 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

