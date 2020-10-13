Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 4,443 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $349,367,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $14,906,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,464,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Shares of ED stock opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

