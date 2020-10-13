Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 79,054 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 11,293.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 154,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 149,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

