Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 818 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 89.6% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of -201.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average of $117.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

