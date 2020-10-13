Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

SBUX opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

