Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $376.48 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $380.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.37 and its 200-day moving average is $320.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

