Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,874,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

