Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $225.84. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.11.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

