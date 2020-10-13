Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,789.23 ($62.57).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,709.20 ($61.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,758.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,409.76. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a GBX 119.74 ($1.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

