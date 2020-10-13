Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $226.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.22.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,226. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $3,659,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

