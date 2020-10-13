Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $254.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Automation anticipates fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share between $7.40 and $7.60, indicating a year-over-year decline of 13% at the mid-point. Organic sales is expected to decline 8%. Weakness in the automotive, oil and gas and chemical markets, and impact of the coronavirus pandemic are likely to weigh on the company’s fiscal 2020 results. Rockwell Automation has implemented temporary cost containment measures in the wake of uncertain market conditions, which is likely to generate $150 million in savings in fiscal 2020. The earnings estimates for the company’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2020 have undergone positive revisions lately. Growth in Information Solutions and Connected Services segment, contribution from acquisitions and inorganic investments are likely to contribute to its performance in the days ahead.”

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.11.

ROK stock opened at $244.23 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 40.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 49,154 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.