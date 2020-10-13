Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.73

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Rollins alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Rollins’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.