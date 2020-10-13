ROOBEE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $483,597.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and $483,597.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.64 or 0.04761287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,002,611,138 tokens. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars.

