Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Receives $11.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $457.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

