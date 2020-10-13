Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.95.

Shares of SB opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

