Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Gap Up to $29.50

Shares of Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $30.83. Safestyle UK shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 128,972 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74. The company has a market cap of $41.84 million and a P/E ratio of -4.51.

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safestyle UK PLC will post 1290.0000918 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Neale bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,863.86).

About Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

