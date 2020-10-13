Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €91.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.20 ($103.76).

Safran stock opened at €87.00 ($102.35) on Monday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.00.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

