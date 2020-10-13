Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) & ImageWare Systems (NYSE:IWSY) Head-To-Head Survey

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Sailpoint Technologies has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and ImageWare Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sailpoint Technologies $288.52 million 14.56 -$8.50 million $0.04 1,158.00 ImageWare Systems $3.51 million 4.96 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

Sailpoint Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWare Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and ImageWare Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sailpoint Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $36.54, indicating a potential downside of 21.12%. Given Sailpoint Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sailpoint Technologies is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sailpoint Technologies 1.12% 5.02% 2.24% ImageWare Systems -347.59% N/A -131.71%

Summary

Sailpoint Technologies beats ImageWare Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance platform; IdentityIQ File Access Manager that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, a cloud-based identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. The company also offers GoMobile Interactive that enables business, service, and content providers to offer users biometric security for their products, services, and content; IWS PIV (personal identity verification) Management Application that supplies Web-based graphical user interface to server functions; IWS PIV Middleware, which connects card reader and PIV card; IWS Background Server, a software application for biometric identity management functions; IWS Desktop Security, an authentication management platform; and IWS Biometric Quality Assessment and Enhancement, a biometric image enhancement and assessment solution. Its secure credential products include GoVerifyID, a biometric authentication solution; IWS Card Management System to support and manage the issuance of smart cards; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, which offers various aspects of ID functionality; IWS EPI PrintFarm software for card printing; and IWS PIV Encoder to program the PIV smart cards. In addition, the company provides IWS Law Enforcement, a digital booking, identification, and investigative solution; and LiveScan, Capture, Facial Recognition, Law Enforcement Web, Witness View, and IWS Biometric Engine add-on modules, as well as maintenance and customer support, and software customization and fulfillment services. It serves healthcare, banking, retail/e-commerce, government, and law enforcement and public safety markets. ImageWare Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

